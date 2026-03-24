Samuel Montembeault among several more appealing options

Samuel Montembeault may well have played his final minutes in a Canadiens uniform.

But as summer approaches, a troubling question looms: is he really the best option available for a team?

Because yes, Kent Hughes could try to trade him. But he still has to win that battle… in a market that looks set to be more competitive than expected.

According to Frank Seravalli at Halford & Brough, there's no shortage of options. On the free-agent market, Stuart Skinner and Frederik Andersen will be available. Not saviors, but established goalies.

Frank Seravalli: Re goalies: The free agent market is essentially Stuart Skinner and Freddy Andersen, and the trade market…Anthony Stolarz, I'd imagine that if he's healthy the Canucks would be interested in dealing Thatcher Demko – Halford & Brough (3/18) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 24, 2026

And on the trade market, things are heating up.

Anthony Stolarz is a name making the rounds. Solid, effective, often underrated. But above all, there's the Thatcher Demko situation.

If Demko is healthy, the Vancouver Canucks might be ready to listen to offers.

And let's be honest for a second.

Where does Montembeault fit into that group? Because his season… has been miserable.

Inconsistent. Decent at times. But too often just average. And in the NHL, when a team drops too many points in the standings because of its goalie, that's not normal.

Skinner has already delivered the goods to reach the finals twice. Andersen, despite his injuries, has a solid track record and is still capable of getting the job done. Stolarz, for his part, has been more consistent in a similar role.

And Demko? When he's on his game, he's in a league of his own.

So, the real question is this: why would a team pay for Montembeault?

Because right now, his value hinges more on how he'll bounce back next season and, above all, on his performance this season. And that's what general managers will be betting on.

That doesn't mean he has no value. On the contrary.

But it does mean that Kent Hughes will have to try to sell a projection, not a certainty.

And in a market where alternatives exist, it won't be an easy sell. Especially if some are more reassuring and others more exciting.

The Canadiens will be able to trade Montembeault.

But if they hope to get more than a third-round pick in return, they'll have to convince people he's worth more than what he's shown this season.

And right now, that's no sure thing.

In a nutshell

– What a battle!

Nick Foligno vs. Scott Sabourin pic.twitter.com/UeMRdFZfuE — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 25, 2026

– Must-read.

This is a huge advantage for him. https://t.co/Lbem6CwYL0 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 25, 2026

– A goal in his first game!