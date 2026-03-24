Sabres: If they make the playoffs, tickets will be very affordable

The Sabres are dominating.

I know, I know… It feels weird to say. But it's true!

The Buffalo team is on track to secure a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 14 years: it was about time this drought ended for the fans. It must have been so painful…

And speaking of which, the team has decided to treat its best fans.

Why am I saying this?

Because playoff ticket prices won't be exorbitant for season ticket holders. For example: in Section 121 of the arena (like the red seats at the Bell Centre), individual tickets for the first round will be sold for $82.

$123 per ticket for the second round, $184 per ticket for the third round… and $276 per ticket if the Sabres make it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

For those with season tickets, this is really great news (even though the prices are in US dollars).

Good for the Buffalo Sabres for actually having affordable playoff tickets. A lot of dedicated Habs fans are simply priced out of tickets to the Bell Centre. https://t.co/cJqOfBt15b — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 24, 2026

Obviously, we know that in Montreal, things are… different.

I was browsing the StubHub website earlier to see if there was any chance of catching a Canadiens game before the end of the season, and the prices are simply… outrageous.

Just for Thursday's game at the Bell Centre against the Blue Jackets, the cheapest ticket is selling for $198. And that's in row L of section 312, way up in the stands…

It's definitely going to be the same if the Canadiens make the playoffs this year. Tickets will sell for crazy prices, and the worst part is that it'll still be packed.

But for a parent who wants to take their kids to a Canadiens playoff game, it's practically impossible. The ticket prices, the food, the parking, the beer…

It all adds up fast.

Good for Buffalo if they want to do things differently. It's supply and demand, you might say… but the Sabres have figured out how to please their most passionate fans.

In a nutshell

– A great moment in sports history.

30 years ago today, Wolverines' Mike Legg scored his iconic goal vs. Minnesota that became known as “The Michigan.” (via @umichhockey) pic.twitter.com/MRquEoy4Hc — BarDown (@BarDown) March 24, 2026

– Good question.

If the Canadiens finish the season with 100 points but miss the playoffs, is the season a failure? pic.twitter.com/69kpzfUSOL — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 24, 2026

– Well said.

Cole Caufield currently leads the NHL in Goals Per 60 Minutes (min. 500 mins played): pic.twitter.com/BRuYjEDweU — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 24, 2026

– I can't wait.