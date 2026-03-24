Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Contract: It’s Clear Why He Signed

Finally, the details of Pete Crow-Armstrong's contract have been revealed.

The club's center fielder has agreed to a six-year contract worth $115 million. Potential bonuses could bring the total value of the deal to $133 million, and he will receive a payment if he is traded.

PCA deal: escalators could increase it to $133M. Includes assignment bonus for trade https://t.co/fc0zEh4sgb — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 24, 2026

The contract will begin in 2027 (he had already agreed to less than $1 million for the 2026 season, a year in which he was not yet eligible for arbitration) and will run through the end of the 2032 season.

Basically, the Cubs bought out his four years of arbitration and just two years of free agency. The average annual salary is under $20 million, but his arbitration years are undoubtedly well below his free agency years.

It's worth noting that seeing a player sign when he's five years away from free agency (he would have become a free agent after the 2030 season without the new agreement) and that there's no team option at the end of the deal is a major win for him.

His agent did a good job. He made sure to secure some financial breathing room for the second half of his career.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's extension is a top-3 contract for guaranteed money that doesn't have team control past the age of 30. It's also the largest contract given with no club option for a player with five years of control left at the time of signing https://t.co/iZapMVI5Pa — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 24, 2026

PCA saw the Cubs buy out just two years of his free agency; he'll receive at least $115 million and will still be a free agent after his 30th season. He'll therefore be able to go to free agency once again and cash his paycheck.

The Cubs are happy with their move. And with good reason: it's a good deal for everyone.

For the Cubs, the math was simple: They buy out four years of Crow-Armstrong's arbitration eligibility and get two free-agent years. Those are prime, premium seasons for a player they've watched develop and believe can be even better than he already is. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2026

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