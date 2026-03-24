Pete Crow-Armstrong signs a long-term deal with the Cubs

Last year, the Chicago Cubs tried to sign Pete Crow-Armstrong, their outstanding center fielder, to a long-term deal. As we can see, it didn't work out.

But things have changed in 2026.

According to Jeff Passan, the Cubs and the center fielder have managed to find common ground to sign a long-term contract extension looking ahead.

The terms of the deal are not yet known.

BREAKING: Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs are finalizing a long-term contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Crow-Armstrong, coming off a 30-30 season and a Gold Glove, will get a big payday as the Cubs lock up a franchise-caliber talent. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2026

PCA had a great 2025 season. He played like an MVP in center field (where he is one of the league's best defensive players) while hitting like a beast in the first half of the season.

But even though he cooled off in the second half, the potential is there. And the fact that he turned down around $66 million last spring now makes it clear he made the right decision to wait.

PCA had been a first-round pick of the Mets, but the New York club traded him for Javier Baez in 2021. Crow-Armstrong, then a prospect, hadn't yet played in the Majors.

A steal in broad daylight, huh?

I can't wait to see how the young man will develop with Alex Bregman as a teammate. I expect great things from the player who was one of the outfielders on Team USA during the most recent World Baseball Classic.

It's interesting to see him stay in Chicago, with a club that's opening its wallet for a second time in 2026.

PMLB

Finding out you made the roster during a mound visit: wow.

Rangers prospect Carter Baumler found out he made the Opening Day roster during a mound visit from manager Skip Schumaker pic.twitter.com/AhAbjkJGmo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 24, 2026

Another rough outing for Roki Sasaki.

And after another bases-loaded walk, Dave Roberts is out to get Roki Sasaki –– after just 13 strikes in 30 pitches. He'll likely re-enter for the second, but it's yet another inning this spring he couldn't complete because of poor command and a high pitch count. Worrying to say the least https://t.co/SBH4rUrCWz — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) March 24, 2026

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