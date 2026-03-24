MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer’s Performance | A Contract for Konnor Griffin

Max Scherzer's efforts

He does everything he can to stay healthy… even playing the piano to “work out” his fingers.

If there's one #BlueJays story you read this spring, make it this one. @Ken_Rosenthal on Max ‘Mozart' Scherzer: https://t.co/RENlnZ1XRx — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) March 23, 2026

Kevin McGonigle made the team

The Tigers' top prospect is in the Majors.

Proof to prove

Signing Nico Hoerner would prove that the Cubs are serious about spending.

Nico Hoerner is the next big test for the Cubs, says @Ken_Rosenthal. “The Cubs, to me, still have some work to do to prove that they can spend like a big-market team.” pic.twitter.com/hYTiO2RtN2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 24, 2026

Raising expectations

Pete Alonso and Chris Bassitt want to take the Orioles to the next level.

Here is Chris Bassitt explaining why he and Pete Alonso had the Orioles redo a drill in March. Their eyes are on October. “We have to raise expectations around here.”https://t.co/jaZphTUbGA https://t.co/HL76YmQNHJ pic.twitter.com/i8gv3E5Zyq — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 24, 2026

New contracts?

The Astros are considering it for Hunter Brown and Jeremy Peña.

Dana Brown spoke on the possibility of extending BOTH Hunter Brown and Jeremy Peña, per @Chandler_Rome “Peña and (Hunter) Brown are two big targets for us right now,” Dana Brown said. “You've got the pitcher and you've got the position player, and those are our two pillars for the… pic.twitter.com/BSUk7WZEgl — SleeperAstros (@SleeperAstros) March 24, 2026

A contract for Konnor Griffin

It's with Under Armour.

BREAKING: MLB's top prospect Konnor Griffin is signing a multi-year cleat and apparel deal with Under Armour 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yTmhf6JIcW — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 24, 2026

No free ride

Roki Sasaki will have to perform to stay in the rotation.

Roki Sasaki will be in the Dodgers rotation, despite a dismal spring where he struggled with just about everything. But the leash will be short. “We're going to support him as much as we can. … Once the season starts, then it's about production.” https://t.co/6DVYrnL7YA — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 24, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.