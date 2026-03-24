MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer’s Performance | A Contract for Konnor Griffin

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer&#8217;s Performance | A Contract for Konnor Griffin
Credit: CBC

Max Scherzer's efforts

He does everything he can to stay healthy… even playing the piano to “work out” his fingers.

Kevin McGonigle made the team

The Tigers' top prospect is in the Majors.

Proof to prove

Signing Nico Hoerner would prove that the Cubs are serious about spending.

Raising expectations

Pete Alonso and Chris Bassitt want to take the Orioles to the next level.

New contracts?

The Astros are considering it for Hunter Brown and Jeremy Peña.

A contract for Konnor Griffin

It's with Under Armour.

No free ride

Roki Sasaki will have to perform to stay in the rotation.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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