Michael Hage could be in the lineup for the Canadiens as early as next week

Michael Hage is one of seven Canadiens prospects competing in the NCAA tournament—and, essentially, the playoffs.

Logan Sawyer, Quentin Miller, Sam Harris, Emmett Croteau, Alexis Cournoyer, and Jack Smith are the other six… but they aren't getting as much attention as Hage.

And that's normal.

If Hage wins on Friday and Sunday—which is likely—he'll advance to the Frozen Four, the NCAA's final four. That takes place in just over two weeks.

But what if he loses this weekend? He'll be eliminated.

If he loses on Friday (in Albany, a city in New York State), his season will be over. If he wins, he'll play on Sunday… and if he loses on Sunday, he'll also be eliminated.

I'll say it again: we expect his team to win both games. But a loss can happen so quickly…

If he's eliminated this weekend, the Canadiens could sign him next week. He could join the team on the road and be part of the playoff push.

Unless he does what James Hagens did and heads to the AHL to start? #Unlikely

Obviously, since Hage is older than Hagens, we expect him to burn through a year of his contract right away and play in the NHL this season—whether that's next week or in the final games of the regular season.

The Canadiens would like the young man to adapt to the organization as quickly as possible, according to what Marco D'Amico reported on the Processus podcast.

Is there really room in the Canadiens' lineup for Michael Hage this year? New episode of Processus available https://t.co/EhpxOtyrGS pic.twitter.com/vaAB2oe6v8 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) March 24, 2026

We agree that the Canadiens won't play Hage if he isn't ready to help in the playoff race. But if he can make a difference, Martin St-Louis will take him.

We'll see when he finishes his NCAA season.

In a nutshell

– Note on the Hawks.

I'm told that all signs point to Sacha Boisvert making his NHL debut on Thursday against the Flyers in Philadelphia. Seems like Sacha Boisvert will make his NHL debut on Thursday against the Flyers.#Blackhawks — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 24, 2026

– To be continued.

Pierre LeBrun: On Blues outgoing GM Doug Armstrong: I think it's understood that if something really exciting came along, the Blues would let him out of his contract – Melnick in the Afternoon (3/18) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 24, 2026

– Agreed.