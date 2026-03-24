LCF: Three Prospects to Watch at Training Camp

The Canadian Football League's Scouting Camp is a crucial step in the journey of future professionals.

Scheduled for March 27–29 in Edmonton, this event brings together the top prospects eligible for the 2026 draft, giving teams one last chance to evaluate players before the official draft on April 28. In this highly competitive environment, three prospects are drawing particular attention this year.

Among the players to watch, defensive lineman Aamarii Notice stands out for his steady progression. After climbing the scouting rankings, he arrives at the camp with a solid reputation. His physical strength and effectiveness on the defensive line could convince several teams to draft him in the early rounds.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Nate DeMontagnac will be in the spotlight. Hailing from Ontario, he has carved out a spot among the top prospects thanks to his combination of size and speed. Key drills like the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill will be crucial in confirming his potential and improving his draft position.

Finally, safety Émeric Boutin, representing Laval University's Rouge et Or, embodies a highly sought-after versatile profile. With notable experience in the U SPORTS circuit, including a Vanier Cup victory, he has the tools to impress recruiters. His ability to contribute as a ball carrier, receiver, and blocker gives him a strategic advantage.

This evaluation camp is much more than just an athletic showcase. It allows Canadian Football League teams to thoroughly analyze players' physical, technical, and mental attributes. Performances in Edmonton could significantly influence draft order.

For many prospects, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform their careers. A standout performance can propel a player up the rankings, while a poor showing could raise doubts.

In short, all eyes will be on Edmonton this weekend. Amid the pressure and opportunity, these three prospects will have the chance to prove they deserve their place among the elite of Canadian football.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.