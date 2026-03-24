Jesperi Kotkaniemi won’t face the Canadiens: his season has been a disaster

It took five years, but the Hurricanes have finally realized there's no point in holding onto Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The former Canadiens prospect, who was acquired by the Hurricanes in a trade, has never lived up to expectations. This season, he has two goals and nine points in 37 games.

That's… terrible.

What you need to know is that he's missed 33 games since the start of the season. And tonight, against the Canadiens, he'll miss a 34th—which is still a lot.

Yes, there have been injuries, but he's also been benched even when he was healthy recently.

This morning, at practice, Renaud Lavoie reported that the former Canadiens player took part in drills as a defenseman. And that's not a good sign.

It's the full-on Patrik Laine treatment!

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is playing defense this morning at the @Canes' morning practice, which means he'll be benched. He'll therefore miss his 34th game this season. @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 24, 2026

Remember that KK earns $4.82 million per season through 2030. There are plenty of trade rumors swirling around him, but I don't understand why any team would want him.

The Canucks often come up in the discussion, but… it still seems odd.

Ironically, now more than ever, a change of scenery would do him good. But I don't see—at the risk of repeating myself—the benefit for a club to go after him at that price.

The Canes really need to consider buying him out. The team is too good to drag that dead weight around and have to deal with the hot potato he's becoming.

in a nutshell

– Wow.

26 percentage point swings in playoff odds for both the Sens and Wings tonight https://t.co/fBm0SRVGQn pic.twitter.com/mXbu9Ftfvp — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) March 24, 2026

– Which goalies will be available this summer?

Frank Seravalli: On goalies: The free agent market is essentially Stuart Skinner and Freddy Andersen, and the trade market…Anthony Stolarz, I'd imagine that if he's healthy the Canucks would be interested in trading Thatcher Demko – Halford & Brough (3/18) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 24, 2026

– Sick.