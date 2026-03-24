Jakub Dobes will face the Hurricanes tonight

The biggest game of the year, you say?

At this point in the season, every game is important. And that's why the Canadiens' coach has to go with the goalie he trusts.

And tonight, unsurprisingly, Jakub Dobes will be in net.

We should expect him to get the majority of the starts for his team from here on out. And since the Hurricanes are a formidable opponent, it takes a good goalie in net.

It takes a goalie capable of getting the win.

I wouldn't be surprised to see him get the start on Thursday (against the Blue Jackets) as well, especially if things go well tonight. And after that, there's a back-to-back over the weekend, in Nashville and Carolina.

At that point, Jacob Fowler will likely see some action.

We're still waiting for confirmation on the rest of the lineup, but we don't see why Martin St-Louis would significantly shake up his lines for tonight's game.

If there are any changes, they should be relatively minor.

If you ask me, Martin St-Louis was trying to create confusion by refusing to say, for example, whether Josh Anderson will be able to play. Because no, the coach didn't want to talk about his lineup for the day.

And that's fair game, with the playoffs just a few weeks away… even if the fans are getting the short end of the stick in all this.

Martin St-Louis refuses to give a hint about his lineup tonight. “We're in playoff mode right now” @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 24, 2026

In a nutshell

– In French, please.

Make it official pic.twitter.com/1SzxS2qC0t — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 24, 2026

– Heads up, everyone.

#CFMTL practice on Tuesday at Marie-Victorin. 1. Marco Donadel is present and VERY vocal. He's clearly not in a good mood/satisfied. 2. Seven players are on national team duty: Streit, Escobar, Morales, Carmona, Thorhallsson, Gillier, and Synchuk. 3. Sunusi… pic.twitter.com/yrB7zEusyS — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 24, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Will the Blue Jays be able to repeat their feats? https://t.co/fl8jUMAnVX — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 24, 2026

– Official.

Official now: Carter Yakemchuk and Jorian Donovan have been called up to the #Sens roster ahead of today's game in Detroit. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) March 24, 2026

– A name to watch.