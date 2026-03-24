Jakub Dobes will face the Hurricanes tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jakub Dobes will face the Hurricanes tonight
Credit: Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images

The biggest game of the year, you say?

At this point in the season, every game is important. And that's why the Canadiens' coach has to go with the goalie he trusts.

And tonight, unsurprisingly, Jakub Dobes will be in net.

We should expect him to get the majority of the starts for his team from here on out. And since the Hurricanes are a formidable opponent, it takes a good goalie in net.

It takes a goalie capable of getting the win.

I wouldn't be surprised to see him get the start on Thursday (against the Blue Jackets) as well, especially if things go well tonight. And after that, there's a back-to-back over the weekend, in Nashville and Carolina.

At that point, Jacob Fowler will likely see some action.

We're still waiting for confirmation on the rest of the lineup, but we don't see why Martin St-Louis would significantly shake up his lines for tonight's game.

If there are any changes, they should be relatively minor.

If you ask me, Martin St-Louis was trying to create confusion by refusing to say, for example, whether Josh Anderson will be able to play. Because no, the coach didn't want to talk about his lineup for the day.

And that's fair game, with the playoffs just a few weeks away… even if the fans are getting the short end of the stick in all this.


In a nutshell

– In French, please.

– Heads up, everyone.

– Stay tuned.

– Official.

– A name to watch.

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