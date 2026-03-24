Jakub Dobes was on fire in his team’s victory

The Canadiens faced the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre. This was the first game of a busy four-game week.

Josh Anderson was back in the lineup after suffering an injury in the game against the Bruins on March 17. Joe Veleno was therefore left out.

Here is the Habs' lineup, with Jakub Dobes in net:

Here is the Canes' lineup:

Roll call in Montreal pic.twitter.com/AXos4FTd2L — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 24, 2026

In the first period, the Hurricanes dominated the Habs.

Right from the start, Josh Anderson took a penalty, and the visiting team capitalized on it.

Nikolas Ehlers sent the puck toward the net, and Mike Matheson redirected it into his own net.

Five minutes later, captain Jordan Staal found himself alone in front of Jakub Dobes and managed to fire the puck into the top corner of the net.

2-0 for the Canes.

Playing with precision pic.twitter.com/vl6awpucUl — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 24, 2026

The Canadiens showed some life.

Oliver Kapanen redirected Jayden Struble's shot, and the puck found its way into the back of the net.

A deflection by Kapanen puts us on the board! A Kapanen deflection gets us on the board!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8MIDiy773m — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 24, 2026

In the second period, it was now the Habs' turn to dominate.

Cole Caufield (yes, him again) pounced on a generous rebound left by Andersen and tied the game.

Tie game, courtesy of Cole Caufield! Tie game, courtesy of Cole Caufield!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mCLMqy0Zvz — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2026

Moments later, the small forward thought he had put his team ahead by redirecting a shot into the net, but the puck hit Juraj Slafkovsky.

The goal was therefore credited to Slaf.

Two-point night for Juraj and Cole! Two-point night for Juraj and Cole!

#GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/GftdkQguRS — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2026

In the third period, Ivan Demidov pulled a rabbit out of his hat… but neither he nor Kapanen were able to put the puck in the net.

3-1 Leafs in Boston. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 25, 2026

Moments later, the Russian forward redeemed himself.

Demidov broke away and completely outmaneuvered Andersen.

What a move!

Jake Evans scored the insurance goal into an empty net.

A goal by Jake Evans on Jake Evans Bobblehead Night! A Jake Evans goal on Jake Evans Bobblehead Night!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6EliKPnmnd — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2026

Final score: 5-2 in favor of the Canadiens.

Jakub Dobes had a great game with 41 saves.

The Canadiens will face the Columbus Blue Jackets this Thursday at the Bell Centre. It will be another very important game for Martin St-Louis's squad.

overtime

– The Canadiens have often found a way to come back from behind. With this win, they now have 24 comeback victories this season—a first since the 1992–1993 season.

A win by the #GoHabsGo tonight would give them their 24th comeback victory this season, marking a first since 1992–1993 With a win tonight, MTL would pull off its 24th comeback win of the season, which would mark their first such feat since 1992–93 #Habs https://t.co/qPjE8rh1Ki — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) March 25, 2026

– Pierre Houde doesn't mince words.

Pierre Houde on RDS says that the refs have lost their whistles in the 2nd period — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 25, 2026

– Wow, impressive!

Nick Suzuki got on the score sheet in his 70th game this season (86 points). That's the highest point total for a #GoHabsGo player since Pierre Turgeon (37-50-87) in 1995-1996 — LaPageSportive (@LaPageSportive) March 25, 2026

– Caufield, the big brother.