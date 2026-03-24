Jakub Dobes was on fire in his team’s victory

Vincent Larue
Jakub Dobes was on fire in his team’s victory
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens faced the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre. This was the first game of a busy four-game week.

Josh Anderson was back in the lineup after suffering an injury in the game against the Bruins on March 17. Joe Veleno was therefore left out.

Here is the Habs' lineup, with Jakub Dobes in net:

Here is the Canes' lineup:

In the first period, the Hurricanes dominated the Habs.

Right from the start, Josh Anderson took a penalty, and the visiting team capitalized on it.

Nikolas Ehlers sent the puck toward the net, and Mike Matheson redirected it into his own net.

Five minutes later, captain Jordan Staal found himself alone in front of Jakub Dobes and managed to fire the puck into the top corner of the net.

2-0 for the Canes.

The Canadiens showed some life.

Oliver Kapanen redirected Jayden Struble's shot, and the puck found its way into the back of the net.

In the second period, it was now the Habs' turn to dominate.

Cole Caufield (yes, him again) pounced on a generous rebound left by Andersen and tied the game.

Moments later, the small forward thought he had put his team ahead by redirecting a shot into the net, but the puck hit Juraj Slafkovsky.

The goal was therefore credited to Slaf.

In the third period, Ivan Demidov pulled a rabbit out of his hat… but neither he nor Kapanen were able to put the puck in the net.

Moments later, the Russian forward redeemed himself.

Demidov broke away and completely outmaneuvered Andersen.

What a move!

Jake Evans scored the insurance goal into an empty net.

Final score: 5-2 in favor of the Canadiens.

Jakub Dobes had a great game with 41 saves.

The Canadiens will face the Columbus Blue Jackets this Thursday at the Bell Centre. It will be another very important game for Martin St-Louis's squad.


overtime

– The Canadiens have often found a way to come back from behind. With this win, they now have 24 comeback victories this season—a first since the 1992–1993 season.

– Pierre Houde doesn't mince words.

– Wow, impressive!

– Caufield, the big brother.

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