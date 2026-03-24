It’s now official for Joe Flacco

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a strategic move by re-signing veteran Joe Flacco for the 2026 season.

At 41, the quarterback has agreed to a one-year contract to serve as a backup to star player Joe Burrow.

This move reflects a clear effort to secure the quarterback position, a key priority for the organization given Burrow's injury history. Flacco's experience thus becomes a valuable asset for a team aiming to remain competitive in the American Football Conference.

A Necessary Safety Net After a Turbulent Season

Last season highlighted the limitations of the Bengals' depth at this position. In Burrow's absence, quarterback Jake Browning was unable to maintain a sufficient level of performance, which complicated the team's ambitions.

It was in this context that Joe Flacco was acquired midseason. Despite a 1-5 record as a starter, the veteran still delivered some impressive offensive performances. Under his leadership, the Bengals averaged over 27 points per game, a telling indicator of his relative effectiveness despite the losses.

Among his standout performances was a spectacular game against the Chicago Bears, where he racked up 470 passing yards and four touchdowns in a close 47-42 loss.

Overall, Flacco completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,664 yards, with 13 touchdown passes against just four interceptions during his time with Cincinnati. These are respectable statistics that demonstrate he can still contribute at a competitive level, even late in his career.

With a career that began in 2008, Joe Flacco has played for several National Football League teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns, and the Indianapolis Colts.

By bringing Flacco back, the Bengals are banking on stability and experience to avoid repeating the struggles of last season. His role will be clear: to support Joe Burrow and step in when needed without compromising the team's ambitions.

In a league where depth at the quarterback position is often decisive, this type of move could prove crucial as the season unfolds.

Free-agent QB Joe Flacco has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Bengals, per @JLSports3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2026

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