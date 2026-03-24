From Japan to the NFL: Kansei Matsuzawa’s Unlikely Journey Comes to Life

In 2018, Kansei Matsuzawa, a 19-year-old Japanese tourist, walked through the gates of Oakland Coliseum out of sheer curiosity.

Knowing nothing about American football, he left the stadium with an unshakable conviction: he would become a kicker in the NFL. Seven years later, that dream—which once seemed like a pipe dream—is on the verge of becoming a historic reality.

After failing his college entrance exams in Japan, Matsuzawa was at rock bottom. It was his worried father who offered him this trip to the United States to broaden his horizons. This turning point would transform the young man. Back home, he learned the basics of kicking on YouTube, practiced alone in the evenings in public parks, and eventually convinced a small Ohio college, Hocking College, to give him a chance.

The “Tokyo Toe”: A Record and Dominance in Hawaii

The real turning point came when he joined the University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors. Under the guidance of coach Thomas Sheffield, Matsuzawa overcame a period of performance anxiety through rigorous mental preparation. In 2025, he delivered one of the most dominant seasons in college history, making 27 of his 29 field goal attempts.

Notably, he tied an NCAA record by making his first 25 consecutive field goals of the season, including a game-winning kick against Stanford and a career-high 52-yarder. These feats earned him All-American honors, a historic first for his program.

Today, Matsuzawa is ranked among the top 5 prospects at his position by Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN). Invited to the NFL Combine and selected for the league's International Development Program, he is just one step away from his goal. For someone who started out kicking balls into a makeshift net in Tokyo, the message is clear: hard work and resilience know no geographical boundaries.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.