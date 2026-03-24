Frank Thomas is suing the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are hoping their young talents will shine this year, ushering in a new era of success in the years to come. However, a dark cloud has just gathered over the Windy City.

Former MLB star Frank Thomas is suing Nike, Fanatics, and the White Sox over allegations that they illegally sold his jerseys without his consent.

The White Sox slugger is seeking at least $50,000, plus attorney's fees and punitive damages, according to the complaint filed on March 19 in an Illinois state court.

Thomas had previously trademarked his nickname “Big Hurt” and retained control of his commercial identity following his Major League Baseball career.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants unjustly enriched themselves by selling City Connect 2.0 jerseys bearing his name and number, which went on sale last April.

The best player to ever put on your uniform is suing you two days before Opening Day. Only the White Sox. https://t.co/5EymV4ipaH — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) March 24, 2026

According to the complaint, the defendants designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold the merchandise digitally, online, and through other commercial channels. The lawsuit alleges that the companies reaped substantial commercial benefits, including revenue, profits, royalties, and increased brand recognition, from the sale of the jersey.

Thomas played for the White Sox from 1990 to 2005 and signed a one-day contract with the team on February 12, 2010, to officially announce his retirement. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 and is considered one of the best players of his era and in Sox history.

Let's hope for Chicago fans that things go better on the field than off it in 2026.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.