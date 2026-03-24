Confusion Surrounding James Hagens’ Signing with the Bruins

James Hagens was a top prospect heading into the 2025 draft. He ultimately slipped to the seventh overall pick (Bruins).

He returned to play at Boston College in 2025–2026 and had a solid season statistically (47 points in 34 games) during his sophomore year in the NCAA.

But since his college team had been eliminated and he hadn't signed a contract in the National Hockey League, Bruins fans were getting a little worried.

But now the Bruins have announced that the young man will finally sign… a tryout contract with the Providence Bruins.

Basically, the young man hasn't signed his entry-level contract with the NHL club, but he'll be able to play for the farm team moving forward.

The #NHLBruins have announced that James Hagens will sign an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) and report to the Providence Bruins. : https://t.co/QuGnkuhZF5 pic.twitter.com/xOieEXW3g2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 24, 2026

It's important to understand that if the Bruins weren't in the NHL playoff race, seeing the young man join the team would make more sense.

But right now, is he capable of helping? Who knows.

That's why the tryout is interesting. And if the Bruins like what they see from the young man down there, he could sign his entry-level contract, finish the season in the NHL, and burn the first year of his rookie contract. The Bruins are keeping their options open.

It's worth noting that Charlie McAvoy did this back in the day.

Reminder: The door is open for Hagens to sign his entry-level contract and still make his #NHL debut this season, if both parties want it. Charlie McAvoy went that route in 2016-17, started in AHL Providence on an ATO and then signed an ELC to make his playoff debut. https://t.co/eQL9Lktjx9 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 24, 2026

It's worth noting that many people feel Hagens could take advantage of the NCAA's new rules to finish the season in the AHL before returning to college in 2026-2027.

That said, all indications are that the NCAA's relaxation of rules regarding pro players doesn't go that far. We must assume he won't return to BC for a third season… until proven otherwise.

James Hagens signs an ATO with Providence (Boston). Under the new NCAA pro rules, he cannot “return to BC” next season unless very strict terms are met. Participating with pro teams before and after initial full-time enrollment are subject to different rules. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) March 24, 2026

in a nutshell

– Good to hear.

“I'm really happy to be here” https://t.co/10ZDkm2OK2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 24, 2026

– A natural.

Cole Caufield plays like he practices… or practices like he plays. #Whatever In short, he ALWAYS scores goals (and he enjoys it). pic.twitter.com/fvGjCM3Ut1 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 24, 2026

– Well done.

The club doesn't want to take any chances. https://t.co/wGElY5TCND — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 24, 2026

– Sad news.