A first in the history of Rouge et Or Football

For the first time in its history, the Laval Rouge et Or will host three home games on Saturday evenings at TELUS Stadium – Université Laval during the 2026 season.

This initiative promises to transform the fan experience into a true sporting spectacle, as the team seeks to maximize the atmosphere and excitement surrounding college football in Quebec City.

Starting September 5, fans are invited to the first evening game at 7 p.m., when the Rouge et Or kicks off its season against the Concordia Stingers. This opening game will set the tone for a series of three night games, all scheduled for September, a month known for its favorable weather conditions.

After a road trip to Montreal to face the McGill Redbirds in Week 2, the team led by Glen Constantin will return to play in front of its fans for two more consecutive nights. On September 19, they will host the Sherbrooke Vert & Or, before welcoming the Montreal Carabins on September 26, in what is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matchups on the schedule.

After this innovative start to the season, the schedule will return to a more traditional format. The Rouge et Or will visit the Stingers at Concordia before a break over Thanksgiving weekend, when all RSEQ teams will suspend their activities.

Quebec City fans will then see their team again on Sunday, October 18, for the season's only Sunday game—a 1:00 p.m. matchup against the McGill Redbirds. The regular season will conclude with two road games, including a highly anticipated trip to Lennoxville to face the Bishop's Gaiters, marking a notable return to matchups between the two programs.

Finally, the 2026 schedule will end on a high note with a matchup in Montreal against the Carabins on October 31 at CEPSUM.

The RSEQ playoffs will kick off on November 7, with major stakes on the line. The provincial champion will have the privilege of hosting the Uteck Cup on November 21.

The highlight of the season, the Vanier Cup, will be held on November 28 at TELUS Stadium – Université Laval, providing an exceptional showcase for Canadian university football.

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