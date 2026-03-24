A Buccaneers legend retires after 14 seasons

A chapter in Florida's history has come to a close.

Star linebacker Lavonte David, a true pillar of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday. At 36, the player who dedicated 14 consecutive seasons to the same franchise is leaving the field with a colossal legacy and the unanimous respect of the league.

A Miami native and former Nebraska Cornhusker, David was selected 58th overall in the 2012 draft. Since then, he has become the heart and soul of the “Bucs” defense. With 215 games under his belt, his statistics are staggering: 1,716 tackles, 42.5 sacks, and 14 interceptions. These numbers put him squarely in the conversation for future induction into the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame.

An exceptional leader on his way to the Hall of Fame

The Glazer family, the team's owners, heaped praise on him in an official statement, noting that Lavonte David has “embodied what it means to be a Buccaneer.” His selfless leadership, both on and off the field, has left an indelible mark on the organization. Head Coach Todd Bowles, who has coached him for the past seven seasons, added that David was the “heart and soul” of his defensive unit.

The highlight of his career will undoubtedly remain the 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. During that memorable game, David shone with six tackles and two passes broken up, neutralizing one of the most explosive offenses in history. Now that he has hung up his cleats, the NFL loses one of its most respected players, admired by both teammates and opponents alike. His jersey number and his impact will continue to resonate for a long time at Raymond James Stadium.

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