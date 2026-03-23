Travis Kelce signs a three-year contract

It's now official: the legendary partnership between Patrick Mahomes and his favorite target will continue for years to come.

While his return for a 14th season was already a done deal, Travis Kelce made a big splash on Monday by agreeing to a massive contract extension that could keep him with the Kansas City Chiefs until the ripe old age of 39.

According to renowned NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the three-year deal is valued at $54.735 million, a figure that could rise to $57.735 million through various incentives. For next season, Kelce will earn a base salary of $12 million, plus performance bonuses of up to $3 million. This financial deal demonstrates the organization's absolute confidence in the player considered one of the greatest tight ends in league history.

Although Kelce has shown slight signs of a statistical decline—posting a third consecutive season with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards—his impact on the field remains unmatched. Last year, he still caught 76 passes for 851 yards, proving that he remains the go-to target in clutch moments.

Between record-breaking longevity and the quest for a fourth Super Bowl

This new contract caps off a career already marked by historic achievements. Between 2016 and 2022, Kelce set a prestigious record with seven consecutive seasons of over 1,000 yards. With 11 Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl rings to his name, the veteran doesn't seem ready to hang up his cleats. For Kansas City, this signing ensures the offensive stability crucial to maintaining their dynasty and aiming for another title as early as next year. At 36, Travis Kelce is thus beginning the final chapter of his legend with the ambition of a young rookie.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.