The Seahawks receive a heartfelt message from Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker III ‘s departure from the Seattle Seahawks is now confirmed, and his recent social media post leaves no room for doubt.

With a post titled “Thank You Seattle,” the running back offered a heartfelt farewell to an organization and fans who marked an important milestone in his career.

In this video, billed as “Chapter 1,” Walker looks back on his defining moments with Seattle, from his draft selection to his most spectacular plays. The tone, filled with gratitude and nostalgia, clearly reads as a farewell message rather than a simple retrospective.

A Game-Changing Signing

A few days after becoming a free agent, Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, bringing his time in Seattle to an end. The deal, valued at tens of millions of dollars, confirms his status as a key player in the league.

For Kansas City, this acquisition is seen as a major addition to an already formidable offense. For Seattle, however, it is a significant loss, both in terms of sports performance and symbolism.

Walker's departure comes at a delicate time for the Seattle Seahawks. The team is already dealing with uncertainty surrounding Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a serious knee injury.

To address this gap, Seattle has added Emanuel Wilson, but many observers believe this won't be enough to replace Walker's production and impact. The draft could therefore become a priority to strengthen this key area.

A message marking the end of a chapter

Beyond the statistics, Kenneth Walker III's message resonated with fans, particularly through his references to “brotherhood” and the famous “12s,” the nickname given to Seahawks fans. This emotional connection reinforces the idea that his time in Seattle was much more than just a stop along his career path.

The use of the term “Chapter 1” hints at a promising future with the Kansas City Chiefs, while confirming that his story with Seattle is now over.

This departure now raises a major question: how will the Seattle Seahawks bounce back? Between injuries, departures, and necessary adjustments, the organization is entering a significant transition phase.

For fans, Walker's message brings a sense of closure. But for the team, it marks above all the start of a new challenge to overcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Walker III (@kenneth_walker9)

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