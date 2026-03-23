The Patriots announce a major change

Spring cleaning has officially begun in New England.

According to reports from ESPN, the New England Patriots have decided to part ways with veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs. At 31, the player who served as a luxury backup behind young prodigy Drake Maye during the 2025 season is seeing his time with the “Pats” come to an abrupt end.

This decision is primarily driven by strict financial logic. Dobbs was set to earn a base salary of $3.2 million in 2026, representing a total impact of $4.75 million on the team's salary cap. When adding in various bonuses for training and active-roster appearances, the cost became too high for a player used only sporadically. In 2025, Dobbs took the field in only four games, primarily to seal victories late in the game.

The catalyst for this departure is undoubtedly the arrival of Tommy DeVito. The Patriots signed the former Giants quarterback to a two-year deal with a base salary of $4.4 million. Thanks to a more flexible contract structure, DeVito offers a financially viable alternative to fill the backup quarterback role.

Dobbs' Legacy and the Promotion of Tommy DeVito

Although his tenure was brief, Joshua Dobbs left a lasting impression during a pivotal moment on October 19. Called in as a backup against the Tennessee Titans following a potential injury to Drake Maye, he completed a crucial 12-yard pass to DeMario Douglas on third down, stabilizing the offense before the starter's return. Despite this one-off brilliance, management now favors DeVito's youth and financial flexibility. With this move, New England is expected to turn to the free-agent market or the draft to find a third quarterback to round out its roster before training camp.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.