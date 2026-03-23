The Jets are facing a 6-foot-5 quarterback and two-time national champion

With the 2026 National Football League Draft approaching, the New York Jets are ramping up their scouting efforts, particularly at the quarterback position.

The organization recently confirmed a meeting with Carson Beck, an intriguing and sometimes polarizing prospect.

According to multiple reports, General Manager Darren Mougey scheduled this strategic meeting on the eve of the University of Miami's Pro Day, where Beck played during his final college season.

Standing 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 233 pounds, Carson Beck possesses the typical frame sought after in the NFL. At 23 years old, he has had a solid college career, notably with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he won two national championships as a backup.

He then took over the Miami Hurricanes' offense, leading the team to an excellent season marked by a 13-3 record.

His statistics speak for themselves: over 11,000 career passing yards, 88 touchdown passes, and a completion rate nearing 70%.

Despite this impressive resume, Carson Beck is not universally praised. Some scouts point to a certain inconsistency in his performances, which explains why he is currently projected as a late second-round or early third-round pick in the draft.

Analysts believe he has the potential to become a starter in the NFL, but that he will need to improve his decision-making and consistency to reach that level.

A logical option for the Jets

For the New York Jets, this assessment fits into a consistent strategy. The team is still searching for a long-term solution at the quarterback position.

With multiple draft picks but some gaps in key rounds, New York might be tempted to take a chance on a project like Beck later in the draft, while shoring up other positions early on.

Other talents in the crosshairs

At Miami's Pro Day, the Jets won't limit themselves to Beck. Defensive players like Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor will also be closely evaluated.

These two prospects are considered among the best at their positions, which could influence the team's overall strategy in the draft.

A strategic decision ahead

With just a few weeks left until the draft, every meeting counts. For the New York Jets, the evaluation of Carson Beck could well determine part of their future at the most important position in the game.

It remains to be seen whether this potential gamble will turn into a stroke of genius… or a missed opportunity. One thing is certain: the Jets are exploring all options.

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