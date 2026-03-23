The Bengals could make a big splash by signing a starter to a $147 million contract

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to actively explore the free-agent market in an effort to shore up a defense that has struggled for several seasons.

After an initial wave of promising signings, the organization may now turn its attention to a top-tier veteran: Cameron Jordan.

The loss of Trey Hendrickson, now with the Baltimore Ravens, leaves a significant void on the defensive line. Considered one of the team's best pass-rushers in recent years, Hendrickson was a key player who will be difficult to replace. His departure, though anticipated, forces Cincinnati to reassess its priorities.

At 36, Cameron Jordan remains surprisingly productive. The New Orleans Saints veteran is coming off a solid season with 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, a personal best in several years. His experience and consistency make him an attractive option for a team looking to stabilize its defense without necessarily committing to a long-term contract.

Having earned over $147 million in his career, Jordan could be available at a reasonable cost at this stage of his career, a significant factor for a team looking to manage its payroll effectively.

The potential addition of Cameron Jordan would round out a defensive line already bolstered by the acquisitions of Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen. However, despite these additions, many observers believe the team still lacks depth and leadership in this key area.

Jordan could not only help improve pressure on the opposing quarterback but also bolster a run defense that ranked among the league's weakest in 2025. According to several analyses, he still ranked among the best at his position in that area, demonstrating that he can have an immediate impact.

Interestingly, the parallel with Hendrickson's past departure from the Saints—while Jordan was already on the team—adds a symbolic dimension to this potential scenario. History could, in a way, repeat itself in Cincinnati.

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