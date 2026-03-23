Spencer Strider will start the season on the injured list

It certainly seems that bad luck continues to plague the Atlanta Braves, who were hit hard by injuries last year.

In fact, the Georgia-based team has already lost three starting pitchers since the start of spring training: Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, who are on the 60-day injured list, and Joey Wentz, who will miss the entire season due to an ACL injury.

Not to mention AJ Smith-Shawver, who is already recovering from Tommy John surgery. And now Spencer Strider will miss his start today (Monday) due to an oblique injury and will begin the season on the injured list.

Spencer Strider will begin the year on the injured list pic.twitter.com/a8b56zhiob — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 23, 2026

The Braves are set to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Florida, and this was supposed to be Strider's final start before the regular season, but Didier Fuentes has ultimately been named to take his place on the mound.

Strider had made three appearances on the mound during spring training, including two as a starter, as he looked to bounce back from injuries sustained over the past two seasons.

The right-hander made two starts during the 2024 season before being sidelined for about a year. Then, after making just one start upon his return, he was sidelined once again due to a hamstring injury.

When he returned healthy in the 2025 season, he struggled to regain his former consistency. In 23 appearances, he posted a 4.45 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts over 121 1/3 innings pitched.

So it will be up to Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Grant Holmes, and Bryce Elder to hold the fort while Strider is out. The team isn't having an easy time of it right now.

AND Jurickson Profar to PEDs. Maybe the Braves are just cursed now — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) March 23, 2026

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