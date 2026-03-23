RUMOR: Is Tom Brady returning to the NFL? Alexandre

At 48, Tom Brady has proven that he hasn't lost a step.

The legendary quarterback, now an analyst for Fox Sports, traded his suit for a sports uniform on Saturday, March 21, during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. In his first competitive appearance in over 1,000 days, the seven-time Super Bowl champion reminded the entire world why he is considered the greatest of all time.

In viral footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), Brady is seen dodging a sack with the agility of his prime before firing a pinpoint touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. He even completed a two-point conversion with his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Despite his team's loss (43-16 to Team USA), the eternal competitor admitted to having “a heavy heart,” proving that his inner fire still burns just as brightly.

Tom Brady at the 2028 Olympics: dream or reality?

This athletic performance comes just days after his intriguing remarks on Good Morning America. When asked about the possible inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Brady left the door open with a cryptic “never say never.”

However, the future Hall of Famer quickly tempered expectations. While he doesn't rule out competing to “go for gold,” he believes an advisory or coaching role would be more appropriate for his age. He prefers to make way for the next generation, citing names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow—the latter having already expressed his desire to represent the United States on the Olympic stage. Brady now seems more inclined to pass on his knowledge than to take the hits, even though his arm appears ready for another run.

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