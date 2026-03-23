Passion MLB’s 2026 Predictions: National League

We're just two days away from the start of the 2026 MLB season, which means it's time to take a look at what's ahead. To do so, our columnists have shared their best predictions for each division in the Manfred League. And today, we're focusing on the National League.

So, without further ado, here's what the National League standings will look like according to Passion MLB.

Passion MLB

In the East, a two-horse race is expected between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves at the top. While the Washington Nationals seem destined to finish last in the division, the same cannot be said for the second through fourth spots.

Passion MLB

It's the same story in the Central Division, where a two-horse race for the title is shaping up between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. Next up are the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, who could battle for a playoff spot, while the St. Louis Cardinals bring up the rear.

MLB Passion

Unsurprisingly in the National League West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to win the division ahead of the San Diego Padres. The Colorado Rockies will finish in last place.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.