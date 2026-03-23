Padres: Images of the new City Connect uniform have leaked

The San Diego Padres have already announced to their fans that a new City Connect uniform will be unveiled in April 2026. The teaser video centered on Día de los Muertos, featuring the message “Feliz Día de los Muertos!”, which immediately put everyone in detective mode.

The question then was whether the Padres would follow this theme with something visually bold enough to live up to the standard set by their first City Connect uniform, or if they would play it safe.

Based on the images currently circulating, the design features an all-navy base with pink and orange accents, creating a darker and less flashy look than some earlier speculation suggested.

We've got an apparent leak of the Padres' new City Connect uniforms (via u/j_f10res) pic.twitter.com/IW5xh6840N — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 23, 2026

The blue and orange evoke flashbacks to the 1990s in San Diego, while the thematic details prevent it from feeling like a retro experiment that's a bit too simplistic.

It's a somewhat risky move following the popularity of the original City Connect jersey, but it could very well do the trick. In any case, some fans will always miss the old colors because those jerseys had become a true part of the Padres' identity. While others were more than ready to return to something more understated.

It's important to remember that until the Padres officially unveil the uniforms in April, nothing is set in stone, and leaked merchandise images don't always accurately reflect how a uniform will look on the field.

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