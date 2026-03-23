Nick Suzuki says Cole Caufield is hungry (and I think I know why)

Cole Caufield is on fire.

The young Canadiens forward scored a hat trick Saturday night at the Bell Centre and also added two assists in the game. A five-point night is no small feat… hehe.

Now, we're all asking the same question: will he be able to reach the 50-goal mark? There are 13 games left in the Canadiens' season… and Caufield needs to score at least seven more to pull it off.

That said, Caufield is hungry as a lion right now. That's what Nick Suzuki told Martin McGuire last night, during his appearance on 98.5 FM today to discuss this morning's practice.

And I think I know the reason behind it all.

40 goals for Caufield and 100 points for Suzuki? | “Cole is hungry” – Nick Suzuki https://t.co/njorUR7AwS — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 23, 2026

As we know, Caufield was snubbed by the U.S. team at the Olympics.

He could have been on the team… because he was already one of the top scorers in the National Hockey League before the Olympics even started. Many said the U.S. management's decision was a bit controversial, but whatever.

Good thing the U.S. won the gold medal…

No joke, since returning from the Olympic break, the Canadiens have played a total of eleven games. And Caufield has scored… eleven goals since then.

It's as if he's trying to send a certain message to the U.S. management. You don't want me on your team? Alright.

Let me go show that I'm capable of being a truly dominant player on the ice. The guy scores goals, and on top of that, he's become really excellent defensively…

Good for the Canadiens, really. Because right now, it's the Habs who get to benefit from #13's prowess on the ice.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

Lassi Thompson is in for the Senators tonight, his first NHL game since Nov. 25, 2022 — 1,214 days ago. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 23, 2026

– Well done.

– That's good.

We challenged some NCAA guys to a spelling bee pic.twitter.com/EOproH5LYR — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 23, 2026

– I can't wait to see this.