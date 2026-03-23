MLB in Brief: Two More Wins in Toronto | Nicolas Deschamps in Quebec City

Two more decisions in Toronto

Two spots remain: Chase Lee or Spencer Miles in the bullpen and Leo Jimenez or Davis Schneider on the bench.

The Blue Jays are still finalizing their roster; they have until Wednesday and intend to use the time, said Ross Atkins. John Schneider said Chase Lee and Spencer Miles are traveling with the team to Toronto, as are Davis Schneider and Leo Jimenez. “We're still working through that,” he said. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 23, 2026

Craig Kimbrel remains with the Mets organization

And this is despite the fact that he didn't make the team.

Craig Kimbrel, who is remaining in the organization: “I am going to stay down here in Florida and stay ready. My goal was to make the Opening Day roster. I am a little disappointed in that, but that is all on me.” — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 23, 2026

Nicolas Deschamps in Quebec

Great news for the former Blue Jays prospect.

Quebec City catcher Nicolas Deschamps will play in Quebec City this summer. The Capitales will make the announcement this morning.https://t.co/ZFQOA7eojg — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 23, 2026

Ben Rice teams up

Here he is with Ben's, the rice company.

Ben Rice has a deal with Ben's Rice pic.twitter.com/ObsgP4qgSy — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 23, 2026

Brian Cashman is upset

He doesn't like people thinking Aaron Boone doesn't set the lineup.

One persistent myth surrounding the Yankees is that Aaron Boone doesn't set his lineups. “It irritates the f—k out of me,” Cashman said. So earlier this spring, I asked if they'd be willing to walk me through the process. FREE STORY ⬇️https://t.co/JtBwGuEsjp — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 23, 2026

Gavin Lux injured

He's heading to the injured list.

Gavin Lux To Begin Season On Injured List https://t.co/HLJnBMPGS5 pic.twitter.com/Uy2vjo22mw — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 23, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.