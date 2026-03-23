MLB in Brief: Two More Wins in Toronto | Nicolas Deschamps in Quebec City

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Two More Wins in Toronto | Nicolas Deschamps in Quebec City
Credit: MLB

Two more decisions in Toronto

Two spots remain: Chase Lee or Spencer Miles in the bullpen and Leo Jimenez or Davis Schneider on the bench.

Craig Kimbrel remains with the Mets organization

And this is despite the fact that he didn't make the team.

Nicolas Deschamps in Quebec

Great news for the former Blue Jays prospect.

Ben Rice teams up

Here he is with Ben's, the rice company.

Brian Cashman is upset

He doesn't like people thinking Aaron Boone doesn't set the lineup.

Gavin Lux injured

He's heading to the injured list.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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