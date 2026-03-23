LCF in Halifax: Fans Say They Never Received the Promised Refunds

Hopes of seeing a Canadian Football League (CFL) franchise settle in Halifax seem to be definitively dashed, but for thousands of fans, the disappointment is all the more difficult because they are still waiting to get their money back.

About 6,000 deposits of $50 per seat had been collected before the Atlantic Schooners project quietly collapsed in 2023.

Today, discontent is brewing. Sherry MacIsaac, who paid a deposit for two season tickets, is among the many voices denouncing a glaring lack of transparency. Despite the launch of a website dedicated to refunds last year, those seeking reimbursement are hitting a technological wall. The site's chatbot is unable to provide specific updates, and no customer service contact information is displayed. “It doesn't feel like a sincere effort is being made,” laments Ms. MacIsaac.

Promoter Anthony LeBlanc, the figurehead of Schooners Sports and Entertainment, had promised processing times of 30 to 60 days. Several months later, dozens of testimonials confirm that wallets remain empty. For its part, the CFL is washing its hands of the matter, stating in a press release that fundraising was the sole responsibility of the private entity behind the project.

Shattered confidence in the future of football in Halifax

Beyond the lost funds—which some, like Bill Ellsworth, dismiss as “peanuts”—it is the league's image that has been tarnished. For this summer visitor to Peggy's Cove, the blatant disregard shown toward fans will make any future expansion attempts in the Maritimes extremely risky. Distrust is now firmly entrenched.

While some, like David Ramsay, accept the loss as an inherent risk of the project, the majority of investors are demanding answers. Between the promises of a stadium in Dartmouth and the reality of a dysfunctional website, the Atlantic Schooners' adventure ends on a bitter note, leaving behind a trail of frustration and unanswered questions about the final destination of those thousands of dollars.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.