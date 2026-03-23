Kevin Gausman has been getting ready to bat in the World Series

Clearly, Kevin Gausman is a true all-around athlete! As we've known for about a week now, the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher will throw the first pitch of his team's season. He certainly deserves it.

That said, during a spring training interview with reporter Lindsay Dunn, he revealed that fans almost got to see him at the plate during a game last season. You read that right—at the plate! What's more, the game in question took place on none other than the biggest stage in the world: the World Series!

Wait… Blue Jays PITCHER Kevin Gausman was in the BATTING cage during the 18-INNING World Series game vs the Dodgers?! pic.twitter.com/fcPFX3zF4y — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) March 23, 2026

The famous 18-inning game

We all remember it: on Monday, October 27, during Game 3 of the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers engaged in an epic battle that went 18 innings, with the home team—the Dodgers—emerging victorious on a home run by Freddie Freeman.

Playing two games in one day really tests a team's depth. Pitchers take turns on the mound, and pinch hitters are sent to the plate for a timely hit. So much so that at one point, the Jays had no bench players left.

It was precisely at that moment that Kevin Gausman stepped away from the rest of his teammates to go hit balls in the batting cage, as he was next in line in case of an emergency. He couldn't really pitch, since he was scheduled to start Game 2 and had already pitched 6.2 innings.

Gone are the days of Old Huss Radbourn, who pitched—brace yourselves—678.2 innings in 75 starts in a single season to lead his team, the Providence Grays, to the 1884 World Series title. Old Huss Radbourn's story is fascinating; you can click on this link to learn more about it, by the way!

Helping the Team

So yes, getting back to Gausman, his way of helping the team was potentially stepping up to the plate, and he prepared himself accordingly. He didn't ask himself questions like, “What if I get hit on the finger and end up on the injured list?” He just did it. It didn't work out, but he was ready.

As a teammate, there's always a way to make yourself useful and contribute, just as Toronto's number 34 showed us. Having a positive attitude, cheering on teammates, fetching equipment for a colleague, playing an unfamiliar position—there are countless ways to be a good teammate. Even being a water boy if necessary. If a Major League player can do it, anyone can!

PMLB

He's going to energize the Cards' offense.

JJ Wetherholt will start the season in St. Louis after just 138 career MiLB games! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FDKmXcJbTP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 23, 2026

Andrew McCutchen has earned his spot in the Majors.

Andrew McCutchen Makes Rangers' Roster; Kumar Rocker Named Fifth Starter https://t.co/hUln6bIYNm pic.twitter.com/dIZ5AtISl0 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 23, 2026

He deserves his spot.

Top prospect Carson Benge will reportedly make the Mets Opening Day roster. Benge slashed .281/.385/.472 across A+, AA, and AAA in 2025. pic.twitter.com/bkUmbJdxFm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 23, 2026

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