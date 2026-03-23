Cole Caufield: Forfeiting the Maurice Richard Trophy for empty-net goals

What a weekend! Five points for Cole Caufield, four for Juraj Slafkovsky… and almost a goal for Zachary Bolduc!

The Canadiens wake up this morning two points ahead—and with a game in hand—over the Red Wings for the final playoff spot. Montreal has an 82% chance of extending their season after 82 games; a loss to the Islanders would have had catastrophic consequences for the Habs.

It would have been worse than last Thursday in Detroit…

Cole Caufield is on track for a 50-goal season and a real shot at winning the Maurice Richard Trophy, while Nick Suzuki could become the first Habs player to reach 100 points in a single season since Mats Naslund in 1985-86.

What a year!

You know what impresses me most about Cole Caufield? Only 10 of his 43 goals were scored on the power play… and he's only scored five goals in overtime (three-on-three). In short, Cole Caufield is effective five-on-five, something many doubted just a few years ago…

However, the most impressive stat regarding Caufield is this: all 43 of Caufield's goals were scored against a goaltender this season. He hasn't scored a single empty-net goal, unlike Nathan MacKinnon, who has five of his 45.

Goals scored against a goalie (empty nets excluded) this season in the NHL: 1-Cole Caufield (43)

2-Nathan MacKinnon (40) pic.twitter.com/Xr4rMfRLho — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 22, 2026

In fact, Cole Caufield has NEVER scored a single goal in an empty net during his career; he is never used late in the game to protect a lead.

Think about it: the Maurice Richard Trophy could slip away from Cole Caufield because of empty-net goals. #Nonsense

The time Pat Brisson didn't want Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki is currently ranked 8th in NHL scoring (85 points in 69 games). The Montreal captain hasn't missed a single game since his NHL debut…

In short, Nick Suzuki is the real deal. The real deal for his GM, but also the real deal for his agent…

Pat Brisson, a recent guest on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, recounted that he turned down Nick Suzuki's father, who wanted him to represent his son, and that he regrets it a little (which is normal) today.

You blink once and Suzuki's gone… Brisson blinked pic.twitter.com/GLACZD32xV — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 22, 2026

Bob Suzuki, Nick's father, was attending a tournament for his other son (Ryan) a few years ago in Sweden, where Pat Brisson's son was also competing. That day, Bob Suzuki approached Pat Brisson to offer him the chance to represent Nick, who was 14 or 15 at the time.

Pat Brisson told him to wait a bit, that he needed to be patient.

Six months later, Pat Brisson received a call from Bob Suzuki, but he still played the patience card.

A year later, Pat called Bob… but Nick Suzuki had already found an agent: David Gagner.

Pat Brisson did, however, wrap up his story by admitting that he ran into Nick Suzuki's father last year and told him he was very happy for Nick and his family. #Class

These things happen. You can't hit for 1,000.

Would Nick Suzuki have made more money if his agent had been Pat Brisson? Maybe… but we won't be complaining about that in Montreal.