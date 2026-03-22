We now know the price to be paid for Colton Parayko

Many Montreal Canadiens fans were hoping Kent Hughes would make a move at this year's trade deadline.

Fans were calling for a little bit of everything, but mostly more grit on offense and/or an experienced right-handed defenseman.

Several names were mentioned, but there was one in particular who would have been an excellent addition: Colton Parayko.

The St. Louis Blues had struck a deal with the Buffalo Sabres, but the player in question vetoed the trade using his no-trade clause.

The Sabres reportedly offered 18-year-old giant defenseman Radim Mrtka—who was the ninth overall pick in the last draft—along with a first-round pick.

There was no officially set price by the Blues to acquire Parayko, but now we have confirmation of what it would have taken—and even what it could cost right from the start of the offseason.

According to Bruce Garrioch, the price would be a first-round pick and a quality prospect.

Bruce Garrioch: The asking price for Colton Parayko…has been set at a high-end prospect and a first-round pick; The Senators would have to be willing to send either Carter Yakemchuk or Logan Hensler to the Blues in that case, plus a [1st] in 2027 – Ottawa Citizen (3/18) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 22, 2026

It's pretty interesting to know what the Blues would ask for the 32-year-old veteran.

It also gives us an idea of what the Habs might offer the Blues.

The prospect in question could be Michael Hage or David Reinbacher, and a first-round pick would need to be added to that.

Personally, if St. Louis asks for Hage, I'd hang up the phone, because that would create a hole on offense (and at center). Plus, with Reinbacher's emergence, there could eventually be congestion on the right side of the blue line.

The last point isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it's not ideal, especially when the Habs could offer a quality prospect in Reinbacher. The Austrian would fill the hole left by Parayko's departure for the future (if he agreed to the trade) and is still a No. 5 pick in the draft.

For the Habs, he would finally be the perfect partner to play alongside Lane Hutson, and that would greatly solidify the defensive corps.

Imagine a top-6 defensive pairing that would look like this:

Hutson – Parayko

Matheson – Dobson

Guhle – Carrier

Not too shabby, right?

Remember that Parayko is under contract for four more seasons at $6.5 million per season. With the salary cap rising, that shouldn't be a problem for the Habs' future.

For a 32-year-old, 6-foot-6 veteran defenseman who won the Cup in 2019 and is one of the top three defensive defensemen in the NHL, the price is reasonable. He ranks sixth in the NHL in blocked shots this season, while Noah Dobson is second.

Parayko also has a cannon of a shot (he often scores that way). He still managed to score 16 goals last year with very little power-play time.

In short, he'd be a perfect fit, both in Montreal and in St. Louis.

In a nutshell

– The 50-goal mark isn't the only thing on Cole Caufield's radar this season.

No Habs player has ever won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy since its inception back in 1998-1999. Cole Caufield (43) is now 2nd in goals in the NHL behind Nate MacKinnon (45). pic.twitter.com/zhO6l7xtFr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 22, 2026

– Interesting.

You blink once and Suzuki's gone… Brisson blinked pic.twitter.com/GLACZD32xV — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 22, 2026

– Honestly, he deserves more than three games for that dangerous hit.

Florida's A.J. Greer has been suspended for three games for boarding Calgary's Connor Zary. https://t.co/DvEZbDU2xP — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 22, 2026

– Unbelievable.

WYATT JOHNSTON, AT 22 YEARS OLD, HAS SET THE STARS' SINGLE-SEASON PP GOAL RECORD AT 23!!! Only Leon Draisaitl has scored more than 27 in a season this century—will he do it!? pic.twitter.com/jfsgp9zI9j — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 22, 2026

– Read more.