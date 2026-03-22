The Patriots are poised to make a big splash in free agency following a major revelation

The New England Patriots may not be done in free agency.

After several major roster moves, an intriguing option is emerging on defense as the situation surrounding Christian Wilkins takes a new turn.

According to Adam Schefter, the free agent “fully intends to play this season,” despite a foot injury that is currently slowing his return. As many as 26 teams have reportedly expressed interest, while waiting for him to be physically ready.

A low-risk, high-potential gamble

A former mainstay of the Miami Dolphins, Wilkins subsequently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a four-year contract worth $110 million. However, his stint in Nevada was short-lived: limited to five games due to injury, he was released before the 2025 season even began.

Despite this, his profile remains intriguing. In six NFL seasons, the defensive tackle has racked up 372 tackles, 22.5 sacks, and several standout defensive plays. At 29, he could represent a cost-effective option for a comeback.

For the Patriots, who are already well-stocked at this position with players like Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, adding Wilkins would provide additional depth and a more robust rotation on the defensive line.

A chance to return to his roots

A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Wilkins might also be drawn to a return to his home region. As the Patriots look to solidify their standing following their appearance in Super Bowl LX, the team could be a logical destination for a player seeking a professional comeback.

However, the salary issue remains central. His recent history, marked by a serious injury and internal controversy, could lower his market value—a factor that could actually work in New England's favor.

Wilkins' time in Las Vegas did not end without controversy. According to reports by ESPN, the organization reportedly voided the remaining $35.2 million in guaranteed money on his contract, citing a failure to maintain his physical condition.

In particular, the player reportedly refused recommended surgery to treat a foot fracture, which is said to have contributed to the Raiders' decision.

Additionally, an internal incident also drew attention. Wilkins allegedly made a gesture perceived as inappropriate by a teammate during a team meeting, which led to a formal complaint filed with human resources. Although described as “playful” by some sources, the incident clearly contributed to damaging his reputation within the organization.

For the Patriots, interest in Wilkins will hinge on a delicate balance between athletic potential and risk management. If his health improves and his salary demands remain reasonable, he could become a high-return strategic acquisition.

In a free-agent market where opportunities like this are rare, New England might be tempted to seize this opportunity—provided all the conditions are met.

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