MLB in Brief: Cal Raleigh on Top | Cavan Biggio in the Minors

Cal Raleigh at the top

According to MLB players, he will be the best catcher at handling the ABS system. Among hitters, Juan Soto took the top spot.

How about the best catchers at challenging pitches? The player poll has spoken 🫡 https://t.co/TEzDQcYHw5 pic.twitter.com/F87eQoR8Y8 — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2026

Among pitchers? Justin Verlander.

The players voted a mix of seasoned veterans and young aces as their picks for which pitchers will be the best at challenging pitches this season 😤 https://t.co/jTpuSCSdIw pic.twitter.com/WXxyLQPRbI — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2026

Cavan Biggio in the minors

No surprise.

Taylor Trammell, Cavan Biggio, and Carlos Pérez were reassigned to minor-league camp, Joe Espada said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 22, 2026

Craig Kimbrel gets the boot

He won't be in the Mets' bullpen to start the season.

Craig Kimbrel has been told he won't be on the roster to start the season. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 22, 2026

But Rhys Hoskins, in Cleveland, has been told yes.

Rhys Hoskins made the Guardians' Opening Day roster — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 22, 2026

Kyle Stowers injured

Tough break for Miami.

The Marlins will be without their lone 2025 All-Star to start the season pic.twitter.com/MYjKyf9lYh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 22, 2026

Stepping up

Kristian Campbell has to do it.

It's crazy how much has changed for Kristian Campbell in one year 2025: Made the MLB roster as the starting 2B and signed an 8-year, $60M extension 2026: Optioned to AAA after hitting .220 in Spring Training and doesn't have a realistic path to start on the MLB roster pic.twitter.com/iorUlPagWh — Jake Iggy (@JakeIggy) March 21, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.