MLB in Brief: Cal Raleigh on Top | Cavan Biggio in the Minors

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Cal Raleigh on Top | Cavan Biggio in the Minors
Credit: BG

Cal Raleigh at the top

According to MLB players, he will be the best catcher at handling the ABS system. Among hitters, Juan Soto took the top spot.

Among pitchers? Justin Verlander.

Cavan Biggio in the minors

No surprise.

Craig Kimbrel gets the boot

He won't be in the Mets' bullpen to start the season.

But Rhys Hoskins, in Cleveland, has been told yes.

Kyle Stowers injured

Tough break for Miami.

Stepping up

Kristian Campbell has to do it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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