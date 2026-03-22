Jacques Tanguay reveals what Quebec City is missing to get a CFL team

The idea of a Canadian Football League team is resurfacing in the capital, and the “CFL Quebec Stadium” initiative is gaining momentum.

With Jacques Tanguay's recent statements, the project appears to be gaining unexpected support, particularly from the Laval Rouge et Or.

Contrary to some perceptions, the university organization does not view the arrival of the Canadian Football League as a threat, but rather as an opportunity… provided that one key element is in place.

Conditional support for a transformative project

Jacques Tanguay was clear: if a serious project for a modern stadium comes to fruition, the Rouge et Or would be among the most ardent supporters of bringing a professional team to Quebec City.

In his view, such a project could have positive impacts on multiple levels. Not only would it enhance the region's sports offerings, but it would also provide an additional showcase for players from the university program.

This openness marks a significant shift in tone in a debate that has been ongoing for several years.

A major obstacle: infrastructure

The main obstacle, however, remains the lack of a stadium that meets professional standards. Current facilities, such as those at Laval University's PEPS, are not suited to the CFL's requirements.

Beyond infrastructure, many observers believe that Quebec City has all the ingredients to host a team: a passionate fan base, a strong sporting tradition, and a genuine interest in football.

League Commissioner Stewart Johnston has reportedly shown openness to expansion in the eastern part of the country, which lends credibility to the project.

The arrival of a CFL team in Quebec City would not only be a sporting gain. It would also be a transformative project for the local economy, with potential benefits in terms of jobs, tourism, and visibility.

However, without concrete commitment from investors and policymakers, the “CFL Quebec Stadium” project risks remaining just an idea.

Conclusion

The “CFL Quebec Stadium” initiative is more alive than ever. With the support of the Rouge et Or and growing interest from the league, all eyes are now on the possibility of a new stadium. Without this infrastructure, however, the dream of a professional team in Quebec City will remain out of reach.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.