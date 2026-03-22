Cristopher Sanchez: a contract that will upset some teams

For years, Bryce Harper has been asking the Phillies to extend his contract, which is set to expire after the 2031 season. But now, the Phillies have just done exactly that… for Cristopher Sanchez.

The Phillies announced that the pitcher now has a contract valid through 2033, taking into account the team option included in the deal.

What you need to know is that ahead of the 2025 season, the Phillies had offered him a four-year deal worth $22.5 million guaranteed, with two-year team options in 2029 and 2030 for $15 million and $16 million, respectively.

That contract covered one pre-arbitration year, all his arbitration years, and his free-agency years. The player, who began his Major League career in 2021, was under the club's control for another five years.

But even though there was no rush, the Phillies removed the 2027 and 2028 seasons and the club options to keep only his $3.5 million salary this year… and to add years to his contract.

Basically, with his new contract, confirmed this morning, the Phillies are keeping their star pitcher—who had a breakout season in 2025—for a few more years. He'll earn at least $107 million from 2027 to 2032, and the club's front office holds a contract option for 2033.

Cristopher Sánchez's previous extension gave the club control through 2030 for $48 million—an absolute steal. This new deal adds just under $60 million for his 34- and 35-year-old seasons. The total guarantee, as @MattGelb reported, is $107 million. The Phillies are taking care of their ace. https://t.co/LTLETc4VKY — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 22, 2026

It's difficult, for now, to know exactly how the contract is broken down, year by year. But the key takeaway is that even though there was no rush, the Phillies took care of their #1 pitcher (in Zack Wheeler's absence, Sanchez is the ace) to keep him happy.

And aside from Wheeler, who plans to retire in two years, the team's other four starting pitchers are here to stay. None of them can leave before the end of the decade.

The #Phillies starting rotation: Zack Wheeler — signed through 2027; Cristopher Sanchez — signed through 2032; Aaron Nola — signed through 2030; Jesus Luzardo — signed through 2031; Andrew Painter — under team control through 2031 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrPHL) March 22, 2026

The Phillies did this to please their pitcher and perhaps to avoid upsetting him. But elsewhere in MLB, there will be GMs who won't be happy to see such a contract.

The Phillies had a bargain pitcher under contract for a few years, and they've just given him—with no urgency—his true value. Teams will be afraid that certain players in the same position as Sanchez will go to their bosses to ask for the same thing.

In other words, that a precedent will be set.

But the Phillies aren't worried about that. They've chosen to prioritize their pitcher at the expense of the rest of the market, and they hope the pitcher will remember that—especially while Wheeler works through his health issues.

The way the #Phillies reworked Christopher Sánchez's contract sets a horrible precedent for teams. Great for Sánchez, generous of the Phillies, but now a player who has far outperformed his agreed-upon contract might ask his club to do the same. SXM 89 top of the hour. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) March 22, 2026

PMLB

Blue Jays: Tommy Nance made the team, but not Yariel Rodriguez.

John Schneider confirms to Sportsnet that reliever Tommy Nance has made the team. There is still one bullpen spot open. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 22, 2026

Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A.

The Dodgers optioned IF Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A, likely clearing a roster spot for Alex Freeland. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 22, 2026

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