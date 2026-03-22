Carlos Correa had a near-death experience last summer

Last summer, an MLB player had a near-miss with disaster.

Carlos Correa, while still with the Minnesota Twins, nearly lost his life. He was in the water (in a lake) with his son and came very close to drowning.

His son was wearing a life jacket, but the shortstop was not.

As Brian McTaggart recounts in an article on the MLB website, Correa almost didn't have the strength to make it back to the boat where his family was.

Carlos Correa nearly drowned on a Minnesota lake last summer. His brush with death brought him closer to his faith and has given him a new calling. “I promise you that if you save me from this one, I will serve you and I will serve you forever.” https://t.co/FBzUCM5aM1 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 20, 2026

Correa reassured his son that they would make it out, but he prayed to God, telling Him that he would serve Him for the rest of his life if He helped them get out of this. And that's when he saw his father-in-law coming with a life jacket.

Correa was out of breath, but he managed to grab onto the jacket with his little finger. So he was saved, just like his son. But he came close to drowning.

Correa kept his word, and since then, during the off-season, he has been leading religious services on a regular basis. He was already a believer, but he is even more so now. He'll find a way to do it during the season, but it won't be on a weekly basis.

It's quite a story, though.

It's worth noting that this happened while Correa was in his final days in Minnesota. A few weeks after his ordeal, he learned that the Astros had completed a trade to bring him back to a city he never really wanted to leave in the first place.

We don't even want to imagine it, but if he hadn't managed to survive, it would have been a massive story in MLB. It would have been incredibly sad… but all's well that ends well, thankfully.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.