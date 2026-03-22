Cam Skattebo’s controversial remarks and his eventual apology

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is facing intense controversy after making comments deemed offensive and scientifically inaccurate during a podcast.

The 24-year-old player has since issued a public apology, acknowledging a lapse in judgment.

Statements that sent shockwaves

As a guest on a podcast hosted by Frank Dalena, Skattebo claimed that chronic traumatic encephalopathy was “just an excuse,” before going further to question the very existence of asthma, which he associated with a form of weakness.

These remarks quickly sparked numerous reactions, both in the sports and medical communities. CTE, a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated blows to the head, is now widely recognized by the scientific community, particularly in contact sports such as American football.

A public apology to defuse the situation

Faced with mounting criticism, Skattebo took to social media platform X to issue an apology. He admitted that his comments were “in poor taste” and clarified that he did not intend to downplay the severity of these conditions.

While this swift response helped partially defuse the controversy, it nevertheless raises broader questions about the responsibility of professional athletes in the public sphere.

Scientific understanding of CTE has evolved significantly in recent years. Research conducted notably by Boston University has shown that a significant number of athletes exposed to repeated head trauma exhibited signs of the disease after their deaths.

For its part, the World Health Organization notes that asthma is a very real chronic disease, affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide and capable of leading to serious complications.

Several high-profile cases involving former National Football League players, such as Junior Seau, Dave Duerson, and Conrad Dobler, have helped raise public awareness of the consequences of repeated head trauma.

Beyond Cam Skattebo's comments, this episode highlights a fundamental issue: the spread of misinformation on public health topics. Professional athletes, due to their visibility, wield significant influence, particularly among young people.

While some have welcomed his apology, the debate remains open regarding the need for better education and awareness of medical realities in sports.

Ultimately, this controversy serves as a reminder that public statements, particularly on health issues, are never harmless. In an environment where information spreads rapidly, rigor and responsibility remain essential.

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