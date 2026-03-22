A trade scenario sends Mac Jones to a longtime rival of the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers may be facing a major decision regarding Mac Jones .

After surprising everyone in 2025, the quarterback is now drawing attention on the trade market, and one scenario would send him to a division rival: the Arizona Cardinals.

Initially acquired as a backup behind Brock Purdy, Jones was quickly thrust into the spotlight due to injuries.

In eight starts, he delivered solid performances, racking up over 2,100 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, and just six interceptions. That production helped the 49ers stay competitive all the way to the playoffs.

This run has boosted his market value, having previously faced tougher stints with the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In this scenario, the 49ers would receive a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2026, while the Cardinals would acquire Mac Jones.

For Arizona, the logic is clear. After parting ways with Kyler Murray, the team is looking for a long-term solution at quarterback.

The signings of Gardner Minshew II and Jacoby Brissett offer temporary options, but neither represents a lasting solution. At 27, Jones could embody a rebuilding project with some potential.

A difficult value to determine

In San Francisco, the situation is more nuanced. The organization reportedly initially set a high price for Jones—possibly a first-round pick—which slowed down discussions.

However, as the 2026 National Football League Draft approaches, it's likely that demands will decrease in order to finalize a deal.

Securing a relatively high third-round pick, along with a late-round pick, could represent a reasonable compromise for a player acquired at a low cost.

A stopgap solution… or more?

For the Cardinals, Mac Jones could serve as a transitional quarterback while they look for a long-term solution. However, his recent performance suggests he could do more than just fill in.

In a season where quarterback prospects seem limited—aside from names like Fernando Mendoza—Arizona might be tempted to bet on a proven option.

A strategic decision ahead

This trade scenario remains hypothetical, but it clearly illustrates Mac Jones' current value and the needs of both organizations.

The 49ers will have to decide whether they prefer to keep a solid insurance policy behind Purdy or capitalize on Jones's value, while the Cardinals are still searching for clear direction at the game's most important position.

Conclusion

The “Mac Jones 49ers trade” story could develop rapidly in the coming weeks. If a compromise is reached on his value, a move to a division rival like Arizona cannot be ruled out.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.