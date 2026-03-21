Top 5: Cole Hutson Steals the Show

There were five games in the National Hockey League last night.

Despite a fairly quiet night, a few highlights caught our attention and are worth highlighting.

Here's a recap.

1. Cole Hutson is already making an impression

Last night, Lane Hutson's brother, Cole Hutson, played his second career NHL game as the Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-1.

Hutson had already scored his first career NHL goal on Wednesday with an empty-netter, and last night, he continued his strong play.

In fact, Hutson wowed the crowd with some superb moves, which are exactly reminiscent of his brother in Montreal.

2nd game in the NHL and Cole Hutson is already pulling off moves like this at the line… This kid is gonna be NASTY for a long time pic.twitter.com/7tS5fJ62sj — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 21, 2026

Lane's younger brother is clearly cut from the same cloth, and with plays like yesterday's, he too is likely to become dominant very quickly.

It's worth noting that Hutson is already very involved and doesn't back down at all, as evidenced by this sequence in a confrontation with Jack Hughes.

Cole Hutson and Jack Hughes were BATTLING in the 2nd period pic.twitter.com/0w0lj2rZYq — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 21, 2026

For those interested, here are the highlights from his full game.

Cole Hutson 2nd career game highlights. A lot of good and some bad. This kid is fun to watch. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/h7knkS9EHg — Capitals Replays (@CapitalsReplays) March 21, 2026

2. The Avalanche Already in the Playoffs

With their 4-1 win last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Colorado Avalanche became the first team this season to officially qualify for the playoffs.

With 14 games left in the season, this is quite an achievement for the Avalanche, who also reached the 100-point mark in just 68 games.

The Avalanche is the team to beat in the spring tournament, as they are the clear favorite for the Stanley Cup.

Their roster is very well-rounded, especially since the additions made at the trade deadline.

Kadri scores on the power play. Second PP goal for the Avalanche tonight. pic.twitter.com/hNSogRCVbs — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) March 21, 2026

3. Ryan Poehling scores a beautiful goal

Understated as he may be, former Montreal Canadiens player Ryan Poehling has been making his mark in the NHL, building his career without making too much noise, but providing solid contributions.

He currently plays for the Anaheim Ducks, and he's such a valuable depth player that the Ducks re-signed him this month for the next four seasons at $3.75 million per year.

It's a great contract for Poehling, who scored a beautiful shorthanded goal yesterday in a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth.

GORGEOUS STUFF FROM RYAN POEHLING pic.twitter.com/nDiRBwnCyf — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2026

Poehling currently has 31 points, including nine goals, in 62 games this season, which is a very respectable pace of one point every two games.

4. Alexander Nikishin scores his first overtime goal

The Carolina Hurricanes rookie scored his 10th goal of the season in spectacular fashion last night.

He scored his first career overtime game-winner in a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

ALEXANDER NIKISHIN SCORES HIS FIRST @ENERGIZER OVERTIME GOAL pic.twitter.com/O99ZgQoGWS — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2026

Nikishin, a former teammate of Ivan Demidov with SKA St. Petersburg, fired a great wrist shot to end the game.

At 24 years old, the Russian defenseman is one to watch in the coming years.

5. Dougie Hamilton loses his gloves in the heat of the action

In the Devils' loss to the Capitals, defenseman Dougie Hamilton was the subject of a very zany moment.

Indeed, the Devils' #7 appeared to lose—and even throw—his gloves in the middle of the action, then continued to play with the puck as if nothing had happened.

A very funny and unusual scene that deserved to be highlighted.

Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

Friday saw the @Avalanche become the first team to clinch a #StanleyCup Playoffs spot and reach 100 points, the @Canes extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference, and the @AnaheimDucks solidify their spot as the Pacific Division's top team.#NHLStats: https://t.co/rp56JpdpRa pic.twitter.com/oHNjuKezsE — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 21, 2026

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: 11 games.