Martin St-Louis and Cole Caufield pay tribute to Rodger Brulotte

Last night, we learned that Rodger Brulotte had passed away. Though best known for his contributions to the world of baseball (especially with the Expos and the Blue Jays), he managed to leave a lasting impression on all of Quebec—baseball fans and non-fans alike.

His famous line, “Good evening, she's gone!” is known to everyone, after all.

As a result, tributes have been pouring in from all over Quebec since last night. And even today, we saw members of the Canadiens organization take the time to pay their respects.

At a press conference after practice, Cole Caufield (9th minute) and Martin St-Louis (17th minute) took the time to discuss the legacy left by Brulotte.

The coach, for example, highlighted Brulotte's immense kindness and love for Quebec and Montreal teams as aspects that left a lasting impression on him.

Listen to the team's pregame comments ahead of tonight's matchup against New York Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight's game against the Islanders#GoHabsGo https://t.co/HPQOLAO5nl — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2026

We know that Caufield didn't grow up listening to Rodger. That said, the fact that he still took the time to honor his memory clearly shows just how much Brulotte had become a figure who went far beyond baseball in Quebec.

He'll always be a legend here, according to #13.

We can expect that tonight, ahead of the game against the Islanders at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens will find a way to pay tribute to Brulotte before the game. We know the club paid tribute to him in a statement last night, but we should expect them to take a few minutes before tonight's game to honor the memory of a great.

And it will be more than deserved for one of the greats in the history of sports in Quebec.

In a nutshell

– A big challenge for the Habs tonight.

– News from CF Montréal.

#CFMTL training at Marie-Victorin on Saturday morning, before heading to Cincinnati. 1. Prince Owusu, Wiki Carmona, and Jalen Neal are with the group. Fabian Herbers is still sidelined. Carmona, Prince, and Neal are participating in all drills at the start of the session.… pic.twitter.com/wKJfEMGepR — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 21, 2026

– Here are the Islanders' lines at practice.