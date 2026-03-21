Is Maxx Crosby headed to the New England Patriots?

According to Albert Breer , the possibility of a trade involving Crosby shouldn't be ruled out… but it would be postponed much later than expected.

Contrary to initial rumors suggesting a trade before the NFL Draft, the analyst now believes the Las Vegas Raiders could wait until midseason.

This strategy would make sense: allowing Crosby to get back in shape, perform at a high level, and put recent turmoil behind him. This would increase his value while making a potential decision easier for fans and management.

But for the Patriots, this change in timing seriously complicates matters.

An urgent need on the defensive line

Even though New England added Dre'Mont Jones during the offseason, K'Lavon Chaisson's departure leaves a significant void. Last season, the team finished far from the top in quarterback sacks, a problem that could persist.

In this context, Crosby represents much more than just an addition:

Consistent production (around 10 sacks per season)

Impact against the run

Recognized defensive leadership

A player of this caliber could immediately transform the Patriots' defense.

The real issue is timing. Waiting until the trade deadline would mean the Patriots would play roughly half the season without a major upgrade at that position.

And there's no guarantee that Crosby will be available by then. If the Raiders get off to a strong start, they might simply decide to keep him.

Meanwhile, competition in the AFC, particularly from the Buffalo Bills, remains fierce, even as other teams like the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are in transition.

Ultimately, the Patriots face a clear dilemma:

wait for an elite player like Crosby… or secure immediate help elsewhere.

In the NFL, betting on an uncertain acquisition can be costly. And in this case, the more time passes, the more the Crosby option seems to become a luxury they can't afford rather than a concrete short-term solution.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.