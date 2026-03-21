Donald announces an executive order regarding a football game

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at preserving a long-standing tradition in American sports: the annual Army-Navy game.

This decision now prohibits any broadcast of college football playoff games from airing at the same time as this iconic matchup.

The goal is clear: to guarantee an exclusive time slot for this historic showdown, which pits the Army Black Knights against the Navy Midshipmen every second Saturday in December. This rivalry, deeply rooted in American culture, transcends the realm of sports by embodying military and patriotic values.

A decision linked to the expansion of the playoffs

The decree comes at a time when the college football playoffs, organized by the College Football Playoff, could see an expansion. Following the recent introduction of a 12-team format, discussions are already underway regarding a move to 16 or even 24 teams.

Such a change would entail a busier schedule and possibly an earlier start to the playoffs in December, creating a risk of overlap with the Army–Navy game. Anticipating this scenario, the Trump administration seeks to avoid any direct competition that could dilute the media and public attention given to this event.

The executive order thus directs the Secretary of Commerce and the Federal Communications Commission to collaborate with the NCAA and broadcasters to ensure compliance with this directive.

In the official text, the president emphasizes that this game plays a special role in boosting the morale of the armed forces and in promoting military academies. According to him, a scheduling conflict would undermine the symbolic and national significance of this matchup.

Played without interruption since 1930—including during World War II—this matchup is one of the oldest rivalries in American college sports. The 2026 edition is set to take place at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

This decision nevertheless raises questions about the balance between tradition and the evolution of college sports. On one hand, protecting a historic event appears to be an effort to preserve a strong cultural legacy. On the other, it could complicate the organization of a schedule already under pressure due to the expansion of competitions.

Ultimately, sports governing bodies will have to navigate this new constraint while continuing to develop college football, which has become a major media product in the United States.

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