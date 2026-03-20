The Yankees send Jason Dominguez to Triple-A

Teams are sometimes forced to make tough decisions during spring training. The Nationals sending Dylan Crews to Triple-A is a case in point.

And the Yankees did the same with Jasson Dominguez as well.

Prior to tonight's game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reassigned C Ali Sánchez, C Payton Henry, and OF Kenedy Corona to minor league camp.

• Optioned RHP Kervin Castro, RHP Yerry de los Santos, and OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 20, 2026

Of all the decisions made by MLB teams today, the one involving the Martian is the one generating the most buzz. After all, he was in the Majors in 2025.

It seems likely that Domínguez (and Spencer Jones, who was also sent down to the minors this week) has been overtaken by Randal Grichuk for the fourth outfielder spot.

The Yankees like to give opportunities to veterans nearing the end of their careers.

Dominguez will clearly get more playing time in Scranton. That said, one has to assume that the young man, who had a good spring training this year, is disappointed.

Did the Bombers miss their chance to trade him to maximize his value? Will his stint in Triple-A energize him, and will he come back strong later in the season?

Both scenarios are realistic, let's face it.

In any case, the returns of Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger to the lineup show that the Yankees need to see more from the young outfielder before putting their trust in him.

It's worth noting that an injury to an outfielder (or even to Giancarlo Stanton, opening the door to more games for Aaron Judge as the DH) could be a game-changer for Dominguez and Jones.

PMLB

Tributes to Rodger Brulotte are pouring in from all over.

Oh, what a loss. Rodger was one of the voices of the Expos alongside Jacques Doucet and Denis Casavant. More recently, he and Casavant broadcast #BlueJays games in French for TVA Sports. Dunedin was quieter without Rodger's visit this year. I'll miss those. Good evening. https://t.co/GJfoU2z4yB — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 21, 2026

Aaron Judge defends the Americans' passion. He wants to represent his country again.

Aaron Judge says family and friends told him people were criticizing Team USA's passion during the World Baseball Classic (via @BryanHoch) pic.twitter.com/HR1IVv8bBz — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 20, 2026

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