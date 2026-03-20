The Vikings are ready to trade J.J. McCarthy for a draft pick

J.J. McCarthy 's situation with the Minnesota Vikings is evolving rapidly, to the point where a departure in the coming months now seems a distinct possibility.

Following major moves during free agency, the young quarterback's future is more uncertain than ever.

Indeed, the Minnesota team recently added two experienced veterans, Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. This move completely reshapes the quarterback hierarchy and could relegate McCarthy to third-string (QB3) status—a less-than-ideal role for a former first-round pick.

A market value already in decline

According to analyst Judd Zulgad, this decision clearly indicates that McCarthy is no longer among the organization's immediate priorities. If that is the case, the Vikings might be tempted to trade him while he still retains some value.

Historically, first-round draft picks who have failed to meet expectations are often traded for mid-round picks. A recent example includes Kenny Pickett, who has been involved in similar trades.

In this context, a fifth-round pick could represent realistic compensation for McCarthy, despite the fact that he was selected 11th overall in 2024.

Among the teams that might show interest, the Cleveland Browns appear to be a logical candidate. The team has several draft picks and an unstable situation at the quarterback position, with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel competing for the role.

A trade would offer McCarthy a real opportunity to revive his career in an environment where no quarterback seems firmly established.

The Arizona Cardinals are also a credible option. After letting Kyler Murray go, the team is in transition and could offer McCarthy a chance to compete with Gardner Minshew for the starting job.

For the Minnesota Vikings, trading McCarthy would amount to admitting failure in their initial development plan. However, with a new balance within the organization and the decisions made by head coach Kevin O'Connell, this option could prove pragmatic.

At just 23 years old, McCarthy remains an intriguing prospect. In his debut season, he showed promising signs with a 6-4 record as a starter, racking up over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdown passes.

A future that will be decided soon

If the current trend continues, all signs point to J.J. McCarthy's camp pushing for a change of scenery before the start of next season.

In a league where opportunities are rare and precious, being stuck as the third-string quarterback could significantly hinder his development. For both the Vikings and the player, a trade might ultimately be the best short-term solution.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.