The Blue Jays haven’t started discussing a contract with Kevin Gausman

To say that Kevin Gausman's contract has held up well with the Blue Jays would be an understatement. In fact, he signed what has likely become one of the best contracts in franchise history.

Remember, he agreed to a five-year, $110 million deal four years ago.

Gausman is therefore entering the final year of his contract in 2026. And clearly, one has to wonder if the Blue Jays would be crazy to let him go in a year only to see him sign elsewhere.

On that note, Gausman himself is clear: he loves Toronto and would like to stay. Aside from the fact that the city isn't in the United States, he has nothing bad to say about the organization or the city.

And he's even gotten used to that.

But as he told the guys on the Foul Territory podcast, he understands that it's all business. And for now, no talks have taken place between his agent and the Blue Jays.

“I would love to continue playing for the Blue Jays. I love this organization. I love this city.” While there hasn't been any extension talk yet, Kevin Gausman is open to remaining with the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/lcDv915zJc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 18, 2026

Do the Blue Jays, who named Gausman as the Opening Day starter for the 2026 season, want to wait and see how his 35-year-old season plays out before discussing a deal? Perhaps.

Is the player holding back information to gain leverage in negotiations? Maybe.

But it's also worth noting that the player himself isn't sure he wants to pitch in 2027. It's possible that Gausman will simply choose to retire in a year.

I imagine that if he decides to keep pitching, the Blue Jays will be at the top of his list. And barring a disaster, if his agent and Ross Atkins want to find common ground, they'll get there. After all, the Blue Jays aren't short on cash…

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