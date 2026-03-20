Rumor Corner: We know the price tag for Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies' name came up in several trade rumors leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

And that got people talking… because we all wondered why the Leafs would want to trade him.

But what we do know is that the Leafs were asking for a lot in return for his services.

And rightly so, you might say. And I agree, because to acquire a quality player like Matthew Knies, you need a really solid offer.

And according to Nick Kypreos, the Leafs are looking for at least three or four high-quality players… including some highly talented prospects. The price is reasonable.

Nick Kypreos: Re Matthew Knies: In addition to the Canadiens, look for the Blackhawks and Mammoth to be possible trade partners; it would cost a lot; The Leafs would be looking for three or four quality players, including multiple high-end prospects – Toronto Star (3/13) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 20, 2026

For the Canadiens, that would mean some young players would have to leave to bring Knies to Montreal.

It could look something like this:

Kaiden Guhle, Michael Hage, or Alexander Zharovsky, David Reinbacher, and a good draft pick

Is that too much?

Would you be willing to pay that price to get Matthew Knies? I'd be curious to hear your take on this…

What will happen with Sergei Bobrovsky?

Sergei Bobrovsky is in the final year of his contract, and we don't know what's going to happen with him going forward.

The goalie would like to stay in Florida, and that's no secret.

But… the Panthers don't necessarily seem open to the idea of offering him what he wants, which is a multi-year contract. And that's why Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet that it complicates things a bit.

Elliotte Friedman: I don't know where it's going to go with Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida; the contract Marchand signed (6 years, $5.25m AAV) was, at one point, used as some kind of a comparable; Panthers were not willing to do it. Not sure where it stands – Sportsnet (3/19) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 20, 2026

It's understandable that the Panthers are a bit hesitant about that idea.

Bobrovsky is 37, after all, and nearing the end of his career. He's still capable of success in the NHL, but his age is a concern in the sense that he doesn't have much time left before he starts to slow down.

At the same time, the Panthers offered Brad Marchand a six-year contract when he was already 37. Why wouldn't they do the same with Sergei Bobrovsky, who helped the team win two Stanley Cups in a row?

The Penguins shouldn't trade Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson is 35 years old.

But he's having a really strong season in Pittsburgh, which means his market value is still high. There have been rumors that the Penguins were interested in trading him this summer… but Josh Yohe, who covers the team for The Athletic, doesn't buy into that scenario.

Not with the way Karlsson has been performing lately.

What I'm hearing on the incredible run of the Penguins, Sid, EK65, Anthony Mantha, why this year doesn't feel like a one-season fluke, and so much more. Check it out here: https://t.co/rkfq925QP5 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 17, 2026

And anyway, it would make no sense for the Penguins to trade the veteran.

Right now, Kyle Dubas needs to surround Sidney Crosby with the best possible support to keep him happy. He needs to give him a chance to win the Stanley Cup, and trading away the team's best players isn't going to make that happen.

Things could change in the coming months, of course. But don't count on Erik Karlsson being automatically traded, even if he has a great season in Pittsburgh.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

OMG KENTUCKY THIS IS MARCH 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/5ll2q8fM9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2026

– That's right.

The Canadiens haven't switched to playoff mode yet, explains Dany Dubé: https://t.co/ELF6IjR8Bn — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 20, 2026

– Yeah!

The Canadian women's team takes less than an hour to advance to the next round.🎾https://t.co/O246S1Xmhd — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 20, 2026

– Go for it.