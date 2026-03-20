Sad news in the world of baseball in Quebec this Friday evening.

The famous Rodger Brulotte, well known to baseball fans, passed away today at the age of 79. The news was announced by Quebecor media just moments ago.

Good evening… Rodger Brulotte has passed away One of Quebec's most recognizable voices and beloved personalities passed away today at the age of 79. https://t.co/q3vu7xSN1P — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 20, 2026

As a reminder, in recent months, Rodger had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his back. Unfortunately, complications arose in the past few months that led to his passing today.

He sadly missed the opportunity to analyze, on TV, the Blue Jays' 2025 playoff run and the most recent World Baseball Classic, for example. Karl Gélinas replaced him (brilliantly) at TVA Sports in his role as the station's lead analyst.

Known as an approachable man, Rodger's infectious passion for baseball was immediately apparent.

It's worth noting that before working in the media, he was employed by the Expos, where he held several roles within the organization. He was notably behind the mascot Youppi!

With Jacques Doucet having retired in recent years, this unfortunately marks another significant chapter in the history of the Expos officially coming to a close.

Note that he had previously said he wanted his passing to be announced with his most famous line. So, with all due respect, we'll say it in turn… Good evening, he's gone.

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