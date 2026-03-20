Rodger Brulotte has passed away: a distinctive voice is silenced

Last October, we learned that Rodger Brulotte, the Blue Jays' voice on TVA Sports, was battling a cancerous tumor in his back.

In the last few minutes, we received some sad news: Brulotte lost his battle with cancer.

He passed away at the age of 79.

Good evening… Rodger Brulotte has passed away: Quebec mourns the death of the famous play-by-play announcer and columnist https://t.co/XFB2pRGo9m — Le Journal de Québec (@JdeQuebec) March 20, 2026

“Good evening… Rodger Brulotte has passed away (…)” is a headline that particularly touches me in the JdQ article. As a huge Blue Jays fan who often watched the games on TVA Sports, I loved his calls when the Jays hit a home run.

For those who didn't know him, he would shout: “Good eveningggggg, it's goneeeee.”

Thousands of viewers will certainly miss his calls.

Brulotte was still very active in the media world. We could still hear him last summer at a few Jays games, and we could read his column “Tout partout en ville” in the Journal du Québec.

He was so passionate that he wrote from his hospital bed. A true enthusiast, right to the end.

Rodger was not only an exemplary professional but an extraordinary human being. As noted in the JdQ article in his memory, he could chat with a prime minister one day and a CH forward the next, but he could also discuss the weather with his dear readers and listeners.

Overtime

Rodger Brulotte left his mark on Quebec sports, and we will miss him. May he rest in peace, and one thing is certain: he is somewhere where the sky is always blue. Good night, Rodger.