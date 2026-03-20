“Playing in the WBC means a lot more to me than the 2016 World Series”

In 2016, Willson Contreras made his major league debut after being signed as an international free agent by the Chicago Cubs. In 76 games during his rookie season, the Venezuelan posted a .282 batting average with an .845 OPS and 12 home runs.

During the playoffs that same year, Contreras posted a .256 batting average with a .710 OPS and a home run in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Cubs went on to win the World Series, in one of the greatest moments in sports history, breaking a 108-year curse.

However, Contreras made a confession that might shock some after the World Baseball Classic championship game, according to a report by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

I think this is the best experience of my life. I played in the World Series in 2016, and that was important, but playing in the WBC for your country, for 37 million people, means so much more to me.

This may not be as surprising as one might think when considering the impact the international tournament has on the players who participate in it. They can show their pride in their country while sharing their culture with the world, their teammates, and their opponents.

Willson Contreras on the WBC: “I think it's the best experience of my life. I played in the World Series in ‘16 and it was big, but playing in the WBC for your country, for 37 million people, means a lot more to me.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 19, 2026

Whether or not you agree with Contreras's perspective, the 2016 World Series held incredible significance for the Cubs, the city of Chicago, and its fans.

If winning the World Baseball Classic is much more important to the 33-year-old, it certainly speaks to the sport's growth around the world and how seriously players take the competition.

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