NFL veteran Alexandre signs with the CFL

The defending Grey Cup champions, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, are taking steps to strengthen their roster.

The team has officially announced the signing of American cornerback Juwuane “JuJu” Hughes ahead of the upcoming training camp. At 27, this veteran brings valuable experience and an ideal physical profile to Regina's defense.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 189 pounds, Hughes honed his skills in the United States. Although he went undrafted in 2020 by the Los Angeles Rams, he still played in 26 NFL games and suited up for the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals. More recently, he played for the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL. His college career at Fresno State is also noteworthy: in 52 games, he recorded 247 tackles and seven interceptions, demonstrating impressive game sense and consistency.

This acquisition addresses an urgent need to fill recent departures. The trade of quarterback Jake Maier to Ottawa and the retirement of Micah Johnson—now the defensive line coach—have left gaps that Hughes could help fill. The goal is clear: to maintain a solid and competitive defense to defend the title won in 2025.

Strategic preparation for the title defense and the 2026 draft

After finishing atop the West Division with a 12-6 record and winning the 112th Grey Cup against Montreal, the Roughriders are in the spotlight. The addition of Hughes aims to strengthen a secondary weakened by the departure of C.J. Reavis and stabilize the defensive line. Next season's schedule is already packed: training camp begins on May 10, followed by an exhibition game against Calgary on May 18. The regular season will open on June 13 against the British Columbia Lions, while the 2026 CFL Draft, scheduled for April 28, will allow the team to complete its strategic recruitment.

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